PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 23 4 01036 06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BEVERLY ANN BROWN, Deceased.

Case No. 23 4 01036 06

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 1, 2023

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Aaron C. Sander and Juliana D. Scobba

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Brian K. Gerst, WSBA #33035

Gerst Law, PLLC

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

4001 Main Street, Suite 309

Vancouver, Washington 98663

360-694-6919

Court of probate proceedings: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County

Cause number: 23 4 01036 06

Sep 1,8,15, 2023