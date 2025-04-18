PROBATE NOTICE OF CREDITORS No. 25-4-00395-06

PROBATE NOTICE OF CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON

In re the Estate of: BRIDGET E MCLOONE, Deceased.

No. 25-4-00395-06

The personal representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representatives attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. This claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)c; or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents probate and non-probate assets. Date of First Publication: April 18, 2025 Personal Representative: Annamarie Stockwell Address for Mailing or Service: PO Box 820114, Vancouver WA 98682 Dates of publication: April 18, April 25, May 2

