PROBATE DEPARTMENT No. 24-4-00524-04

PROBATE DEPARTMENT

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

No. 24-4-00524-04

In the Matter of the Estate of Grace Carper Yeh, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that Joel Carper has been appointed as the personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned personal representative in care of the undersigned attorney at: 201 NE Park Plaza Dr Ste 200 Vancouver, WA 98684, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, as stated below, or such claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative. Date first published June 7 2024. Joel Carper Personal Representative Meredith L Williamson (WSBA 58860) NW Estate Law, LLC Attorney for Personal Representative 201 NE Park Plaza Dr Ste 200 Vancouver, WA 98684. Published June 7, 14, & 21, 2024

