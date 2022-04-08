PORT OF WOODLAND INVITATION FOR BIDS

PW-2022-01

Project: Ariel to Cougar Fiber Project

Bid Date: April 1, 2022

Pre-Bid Meeting: (optional) April 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM at Port of Woodland Administration Office

Bid Due Date: May 10, 2022 by 2 PM

Bids for Ariel to Cougar Fiber Project for the Port of Woodland will be received at 1608 Guild Road Woodland, WA 98674 (Port Administrative Building) until 2:00 p.m. (PST), May 10, 2022. Bids received after this time will not be accepted. Bids will only be accepted via mail or delivered to the Port Administrative Building. Email or facsimile bids will not be accepted. The work on this project includes, but is not limited to the following:

• Furnishing all labor, equipment and materials (unless otherwise noted) necessary for the construction of the fiber backbone between Ariel and Cougar, WA

• Completing and complying with all permitting as required

The Port of Woodland will supply the fiber optic cable, splice cases, splice trays, NIDs, and fiber markers. Please refer to the link below for access to the following documents made part of this invitation to bid: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dnUFYMipZ–Puico0l9vJblN6YP6TLy_?usp=sharing

Apr 8, 2022