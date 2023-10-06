PORT OF WOODLAND INVITATION FOR BIDS

Project: 2023-12 – Ariel to Cougar Fiber-to-the-Home

Bid Date: October 5, 2023

Pre-Bid Meeting: (optional) October 31, 2023 Virtual @ 2:00 PM https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85888210714?pwd=MVBBZFNZRzcrQWRIRjdMSVE1em8xUT09

Bid Due Date: November 9, 2023 by 10:00 AM

Bids for Ariel to Cougar Fiber-to-the-Home for the Port of Woodland must be received at 1608 Guild Road, Woodland, WA 98674 (Port Administrative Building) by 10:00 AM (PST), November 9, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be accepted. Bids will only be accepted via mail or delivered to the Port Administrative Building. Email or facsimile bids will not be accepted.

This project consists of five separate Fiber Service Areas along State Route 503 stretching between Ariel, WA to Cougar, WA. Project elements include 16 miles of aerial construction and 45.7 miles of new underground conduit construction to serve more than 490+ homes. Project footage consists of both Right of Way (ROW) and private property construction.

Please refer to the link below for access to the documents made part of this RFP: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zrspb5349e5ws0o/AACpWFRoPkek5TSRwbVB_i__a?dl=0

