PORT OF RIDGEFIELD INVITATION TO BID

PORT OF RIDGEFIELD

Ridgefield, Washington

INVITATION TO BID

For

PORT OF RIDGEFIELD: IT3 Tenant Improvements

Tenant improvements for approximately 10,000 sf in a metal building, to include restrooms, offices, HVAC, and electrical among other improvements. Project site is in suite A103 &A104 of Wisdom Ridge Business Park (5645 S. 11th Street, Ridgefield, WA 98642)

Sealed bids will be received by the Manager, Contracts and Procurement of the Port of Ridgefield (Port), Ridgefield, Washington, up to the hour of 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at which time all bids for the above-entitled project will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Commission Room at the Port of Ridgefield located at 111 West Division Street, Ridgefield, Washington. The Port will decide whether to award a contract or to reject all bids on or before Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Said work is to be accomplished at the Port of Ridgefield’s property, referred to as Wisdom Ridge Business Park, suite A103 & A104 in Ridgefield, Washington. The work will consist of building tenant improvements for approximately 10,000 sf in a metal building, to include restrooms, offices, HVAC, and electrical among other improvements.

Bid documents and specifications for this project may be viewed and downloaded on or after the hour of 9:00 a.m., PDT, on Friday, February 18, 2022, at portridgefield.org/contractors. Addendums and questions will also be posted at portridgefield.org/contractors, bidders please check for updates daily.

Inquiries pertaining to this project shall be directed to Ryan Weston of Mackenzie, at RWeston@mcknze.com, and Ethan Perry of the Port of Ridgefield at EPerry@portridgefield.org

An optional, but strongly recommended, pre-bid conference and site walk is scheduled at the hour of 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the project site, Suite A103 & A104, 5645 S. 11th Street, Ridgefield, WA 98642

Feb 25, 2022