NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS No. 24-4-00887-06

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK PROBATE DEPARTMENT

In the Matter of the Estate of Annie M Watterson, Deceased.

No. 24-4-00887-06

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS Notice is hereby given that Glenda McCraw has been appointed as the personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned personal representative in care of the undersigned attorney at: 201 NE Park Plaza Dr Ste 200 Vancouver, WA 98684, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, as stated below, or such claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative. Date published April 22, 29, and May 6, 2025. Glenda McCraw Personal Representative Meredith L Williamson (OSB# 085922) NW Estate Law, LLC Attorney for Personal Representative 201 NE Park Plaza Dr Ste 202 Vancouver, WA 98684.

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Apr 18, 25, May 2, 2025