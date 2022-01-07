NOTICE TO CREDITORS PROBATE NO. 21-4-01570-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK
In the Matter of the Estate of HENRY FRANK PHILLIPS, JR. Deceased.
PROBATE NO. 21-4-01570-06
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of first publication: January 14, 2022
Personal Representative: Catherine Milne
Attorney for Personal Representative: Karey A. Schoenfeld
Address:
DUFFY KEKEL LLP
1610 C Street, Suite 207
Vancouver, WA 98663
(360) 750-0673
Jan 7,14,21, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS