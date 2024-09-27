NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 24-4-01145-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRENT A. BUCK, DECEASED.

NO. 24-4-01145-06

THE UNDERSIGNED has been appointed and has qualified as a Personal Representative or Administrator (“PR”) of the Estate of BRENT A. BUCK (this Decedent’s SSN is being furnished to the State of Washington as required by law, but is not being filed as public information). Any person, firm, or entity having a claim against the deceased must — before the time when the claim would be barred by any otherwise-applicable Statute of Limitations — both: 10 present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving the claim on, or by mailing the claim to, either the PR or the Estate’s attorney(s) named below, at the address stated below; and 2) must also file the signed original of their claim with the Clerk of this Court. To be valid, any creditor’s claim must be presented within the later of either: 1) Thirty Days after the PR serves a copy of this notice on, or mails a copy to, the creditor, as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c): or 2) Four months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, then (except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060) that claim is then, and will forever be, barred; such bar will be effective against both the probate assets and the non-probate assets of the Decedent. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: SEPTEMBER 27, 2024 DATED this 17th day of September, 2024. BRUCE ZIEGMAN Personal Representative, Estate of BRENT A. BUCK c/o DALE READ, JR., Attorney for the Estate 4001 Main Street, #223 Vancouver, Washington 98663

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

September 27,October 4,12, 2024