NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 24-4-01008-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In Re the Estate of: KENNETH P. RICE Deceased.

No. 24-4-01008-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: September 27, 2024 Personal Representative: ALEXANDRA C. ECCLES & GREGORY T. RICE Attorney for Personal Representative: PHILIP R. ANDREWS Andrews Terry Jeffers LLP Address of Attorney: 108 E. Mill Plain Vancouver, WA, 98660 Court Where Probate Proceedings Were Commenced: Clark County Superior Court Clark County Courthouse 12th Street and Franklin Vancouver, WA 98660 Cause Number: 24-4-01008-06 ANDREWS TERRY JEFFERS LLP 108 E. MILL PLAIN BLVD Vancouver, WA 98660 Telephone: (360) 213.2040 | Facsimile: (360) 213.2030 Page 1 of 1– NOTICE TO CREDITORS

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

September 27,October 4,12, 2024