NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO: 21-4-01092-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF WASHINGTON CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

In the matter of the Estate of: JOEL P. JENSEN, Deceased.

NO: 21-4-01092-06

The Estate Administrator named below has been appointed as Estate Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Estate Administrator or the Estate Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Estate Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: December 10, 2021

Estate Administrator: JOE JENSEN

Attorney for Estate Administrator: NICHOLAS ALEXANDER

Address for mailing or service:

c/o Vancouver Wills and Trusts

405 W 13th Street

Vancouver, WA 98660

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 21-4-01092-06

VANCOUVER WILLS AND TRUSTS 405 W. 13th Street Vancouver, WA 98660

(360) 262-4562 Email. nick@vancouverwillsandtrusts.com

Dec 10,17,24, 2021

