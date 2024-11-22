NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 24-4-07901-4 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, KING COUNTY

Estate of SANDRA ALLMARAS deceased.

Case No. 24-4-07901-4 SEA

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim, and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: November 22, 2024 PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Jill R. Allen ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE Kailei B. Feeney, WSBA#43378 de VRIEZE | CARNEY, PLLC 3909 California Avenue SW #101 Seattle, WA 98116-3705 COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: King County Superior Court CAUSE NUMBER: 24-4-07901-4 SEA NOTICE TO CREDITORS PAGE 1 OF 1 de VRIEZE | CARNEY, PLLC 3909 CALIFORNIA AVENUE SW, SEATTLE, WA 98116-3705 PHONE: (206)938-5500 WWW.WESTSEATTLELAW.COM

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Nov 22, 29, Oct 6, 2024