NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, at the Trustee’s Sale on the 25th day of April, 2025, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Clark County Public Service Center, Gazebo Area, located at 1300 Franklin Street, Vancouver, Washington 98660, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property (the “Property”), situated in the County of Clark, State of Washington, to wit: That real property commonly known as 7413 NE 53rd Avenue, Vancouver, Washington 98661, and more particularly described as follows: Lot 2 of Short Plats, Recorded in Book 1 of Short Plats, Page 648, recorded on September 28, 1979, under Auditor’s File No. 7909280187, Records of Clark County, Washington, APN: 156691005, which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust, Assignment of Rents and Security Agreement (the “Trust Deed”), executed by Prudent Capital, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, as Grantor (referred to as the “Borrower” or the “Grantor”), WFG National Title Company of Clark County, WA, LLC, as trustee, and PacWest Funding, Inc., dba Precision Capital, as beneficiary (the “Beneficiary”), dated October 14, 2022, recorded on October 27, 2022, as Instrument No. 6087171 DT, in the County Recorder’s office in Clark County, Washington. All beneficial right, title, and interest in the Trust Deed was assigned to The Oregon Fund, LP (the “Beneficiary”), by Assignment of Trust Deed by Beneficiary dated November 7, 2022, and recorded on November 7, 2022, as Instrument No. 6089192 ADT, in the County Recorder’s office in Clark County, Washington. The Beneficiary holds all right, title, and interest in the Trust Deed. VPN Trustee Services (Washington), Inc., has been appointed as successor trustee (the “Trustee”), and is the current trustee. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Trust Deed. III. Beneficiary has declared the Borrower to be in default under the terms of the Trust Deed, and the Promissory Note (the “Note”) referenced therein. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: a. Failure to make the monthly installments due and owing February 1, 2024, through and including October 1, 2024; b. Failure to provide the final payoff of the Note by the maturity date of November 1, 2024; c. Failure to pay associated late charges; d. Failure to pay NSF payment charges. The amount in arrears as of December 24, 2024, is as follows: i. Unpaid Principal: 720,000.00; ii. Unpaid and Accrued Interest (from and including January 1, 2024, through and including December 24, 2024, and continuing at $239.80/day): $98,301.70; iii. Unpaid and Accrued Default Interest (from and including January 16, 2024, through and including December 24, 2024, and continuing at $100.00/day): $39,300.00; iv. Unpaid Interest (Pre-January 1, 2024): $333.40; v. NSF Fee: $50.00; vi. Trustee’s Sale Guarantee Report: $1,873.99; vii. Accrued Fees: $300.00; viii. Late Charges (monthly): $6,781.00; ix. Late Charges (final payoff): $36,000.00; x. Foreclosure Fees and Costs: $15,721.44; Total: $918,661.53. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Trust Deed is, estimated as of December 24, 2024: Principal in the amount of $720,000.00, together with the amount in arrears identified above, together with interest, default interest, late charges, as provided in the note or other instrument secured from January 1, 2024, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Trust Deed as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 25th day of April, 2025. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by the 14th day of April, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. Further, the maturity date of the Note was November 1, 2024, and the full amount due and owing under the Note was due and owing at that time, including principal in the amount of $720,000.00, plus the amount in arrears identified in Paragraph III, plus continued interest, default interest, late charges, and fees and costs as provided in the note or other instrument secured from December 24, 2024. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 14th day of April, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in Paragraph III, and the full payoff amount under the Note since the maturity date of the Note was November 1, 2024, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid, together with any later accruing late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due. The sale may be terminated any time after the 14th day of April, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Trust Deed, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Trust Deed. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Trustee to the Grantor at the following addresses: Prudent Capital, LLC 1220 Main Street, Suite 440 Vancouver, WA 98660; Prudent Capital, LLC 15607 NE 17th Court Vancouver, WA 98686; Prudent Capital, LLC Attn.: NCH Registered Agent Its Registered Agent 14900 Interurban Avenue S Suite 271 Tukwila, WA 98168-4654; Prudent Capital, LLC c/o Nevada Corporate Headquarters, Inc. Its Registered Agent 4730 South Fort Apache Road Suite 300 Las Vegas, NV 89147-7947; Elijah Yukhimets 1220 Main Street Suite 4440 Vancouver, WA 98660; Elijah Yukhimets 15607 NE 17th Court Vancouver, WA 98686; Elijah Yukhimets Post Office Box 27740 Las Vegas, NV 89126 by both first class and certified mail on the 20th day of November 2024, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the Property described in Paragraph I above on the 23rd day of November, 2024, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such posting. VII. The Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all of their interest in the Property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. DATED this 20th day of December, 2024. Trustee: VPN Trustee Services (Washington), Inc. /s/ Janis K. Alexander, Secretary 312 NW 10th Avenue, Suite 200, Portland, OR 97209 CONTACT INFORMATION: VPN Trustee Services (Washington), Inc., 208 NW 111th Street, Vancouver, WA 98685 and/or Janis K. Alexander, Secretary, VPN Trustee Services (Washington), Inc., c/o Ambrose Law Group, LLC, 312 NW 10th Avenue, Suite 200, Portland, OR 97209-3121, Office: 503.222.0552, Direct: 503.467.7237, Email: jkalexander@ambroselaw.com

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

March 21, April 11, 2025