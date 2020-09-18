NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE Case No. 18-4-00862-1

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In Re the Guardianship of: ELIZABETH WHITE, An Incapacitated Person.

Case No. 18-4-00862-1

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pauline Trefren, Limited Guardian of the Estate for Elizabeth White, has privately negotiated the sale of real property in the guardianship estate to Sarah Harmon. The property is commonly known as 430 Sommerset Road, Woodland, WA 98674. The legal description is as follows:

SECT, TWN, RNG: 6-5N-1E DESC: CC14069 LOT 2 SW/SW FEE 3287728 FKA LOT 17, 18 Short Plat LL-01001 Fee Number 3075958 Short Plat CC-14069 Fee Number 3287728.

The proposed sale price is $50,000. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after September 8, 2020, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after September 30, 2020. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before September 27, 2020.

DATED this 8th day of September 2020.

s/ Gabrielle D. Richards

Gabrielle D. Richards, WSBA #50269

Martin & Richards, PLLC

1220 Main Street, Suite 400

B: 503-444-3449

F: 503-296-5834

gabby@cascadialawyers.com

Attorney for Guardian

Sep 18, 2020

