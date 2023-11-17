NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY Case No. 23-4-01059-06

NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Matter of the Estate of Robert Glen Wilson, Jr., Deceased.

Case No. 23-4-01059-06

PURSUANT TO RCW 11.56.080, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sandra Dee Ponder, in her capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Glen Wilson, Jr., and pursuant to the Order of the Court entered in this estate on October 6, 2023, the Personal Representative, will sell, at private sale, on the best terms obtainable, the following described real property located in Clark County Washington, and described as follows:

Tax Parcel No. 108492062

Lot 11, Block 4, OAKHURST-3, according to the plat thereof, recorded

in Volume “G” of Plats, Page 46, records of Clark County, Washington.

Offers must be received in writing and filed with the Clerk of the Superior Court in Clark County Washington, 1200 Franklin St., Vancouver, WA 98666 and must also be sent to the attorney for the Personal Representative at the following address: Robert E. Kabacy, WSBA # 23745, Kell, Alterman & Runstein, LLP, 520 SW Yamhill Street, Suite 600, Portland, OR 97204.

Offers must be received by: December 1, 2023.

The sale of the property will occur on or after: December 2, 2023.

Date of first publication: November 17, 2023.

DATED this __ day of November, 2023.

Robert E. Kabacy, WSBA # 23745

Of Attorneys for the Personal Representative

Kell, Alterman & Runstein, LLP

520 SW Yamhill Street, Suite 600

Portland, OR 97204

Telephone: (503) 222-3531

rkabacy@kelrun.com

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Nov 17,24, 2023