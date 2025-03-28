NOTICE OF LANDLORD’S LIEN AND NOTICE OF SALE

TRANSMITTED VIA U.S. MAIL CERTIFIED MAIL/RETURN RECEIPT AND U.S. MAIL FIRST CLASS ANDREW WEBB 6811 NE 124th AVE, #35 VANCOUVER, WA 98682 PLEASE FORWARD Re: 1974 Mobile Home Located at 6811 NE 124th Ave, #35, Vancouver, WA 98682

PLEASE BE ADVISED that pursuant to RCW 60.72, et seq, and 60.10.030, Landlord, Golden West Mobile Manor, intends to sell the above-referenced Mobile Home at public auction. All bidders must prequalify no later than 5:00 pm on FRIDAY, APRIL 11, 2025, by sending your Name, Address, Phone, Email address and minimum bid to the undersigned via email, mail, or personal delivery. Further and additional bidding instructions will be provided to qualified bidders. A Public Auction will occur on FRIDAY, APRIL 18, 2025, at 1:00 pm at 6811 NE 124th Ave, #35, Vancouver, WA 98682. No access to the interior of the home is available. As of the date of this Notice, the following sums are due and owing in support of the Landlord Lien: Rents for December 2024 – March 2025: $2,060.00 Late Charges: $ 200.00 Est. Costs and Fees: $3,500.00 TOTAL: $5,760.00 For the home to remain in tenancy in the park all back and current rents must be paid, which will include April rent of $515.00, and rents accruing thereafter, plus damages to the exterior fence totaling an additional $2,841.80. It is possible there remains a lienholder on the home which will need to be removed to provide clear title In order to redeem the property and stop foreclosure, the current owner must pay amounts due which are secured by the Landlord’s Lien, plus the expenses in arranging the sale, and for reasonable attorney fees and legal expenses. Please contact the undersigned for a payoff balance. Notice of the above referenced sale and time for qualification shall be published in The Vancouver Business Journal, posted on the door of the home, and posted in any other conspicuous place at the Mobile Home Park. Any Purchaser at the sale must qualify to be a tenant in the Park and follow all rules, regulations and lease terms relating to occupancy of the space, or if removing the home, follow all rules and regulations relating to proper removal procedures, costs, and charges. Additional information will be provided to qualified Bidders regarding minimum bid and requirements. Be advised that the purpose of this Notice is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. You may contact the undersigned with any questions. DATED this 19th day of March 2025. GOLDEN WEST MOBILE MANOR, LANDLORD /s/ Jean M. McCoy BY: JEAN M. McCOY, WSBA #21878 Of Attorneys for Landlord LANDERHOLM, P.S. 805 Broadway, Tenth Floor – Vancouver, WA 98660 PO Box 1086 – Vancouver, WA 98666-1086 Phone: (360) 696-3312 Fax: (360) 696-2122 Jean.mccoy@landerholm.com

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Mar 28, Apr 4, 2025