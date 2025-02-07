NOTICE OF LANDLORD’S LIEN AND NOTICE OF SALE

TRANSMITTED VIA U.S. MAIL CERTIFIED MAIL/RETURN RECEIPT AND U.S. MAIL FIRST CLASS

TO: BETHANY M. HATFIELD 7393 TISDALE WAY SACRAMENTO, CA 95822

13217 NE 59th STREET, UNIT 94 VANCOUVER, WA 98682 MARGIE HATFIELD 14 W NORWICH DRIVE STOCKTON, CA 95207 13217 NE 59th STREET, UNIT 94 VANCOUVER, WA 98682 Re: 1994 Mobile Home Located at 13217 NE 59th Street #94, Vancouver, WA 98682

PLEASE BE ADVISED that pursuant to RCW 60.72, et seq, and 60.10.030, Landlord, Delta Management Co., LLC intends to sell the above-referenced Mobile Home at public auction. All bidders must prequalify no later than 5:00 pm on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2025 by sending your Name, Address, Phone, Email address and minimum bid to the undersigned via email, mail or personal delivery. Further and additional bidding instructions will be provided to qualified bidders. A Public Auction will occur on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025 at 1:00 pm at Landerholm, P.S. at 805 Broadway, Suite 1000, Vancouver, Washington 98660. No access to the interior of the home is available. As of the date of this Notice, the following sums are due and owing in support of the Landlord Lien: Rents for November 2024 – February 2025: $2,700.00 Water/Sewer November 2024 to February 2025: $ 134.00 Late Charges: $ 200.00 Est. Costs and Fees: $3,500.00 TOTAL: $6,534.00 For the home to remain in tenancy in the park all back and current rents must be paid totaling an additional $1,978.83, which sum will increase monthly hereafter. In order to redeem the property and stop foreclosure, the current owner must pay amounts due which are secured by the Landlord’s Lien, plus the expenses in arranging the sale, and for reasonable attorney fees and legal expenses. Please contact the undersigned for a payoff balance. Notice of the above referenced sale and time for qualification shall be published in The Vancouver Business Journal, posted on the door of the home, and posted in other conspicuous place at the Mobile Home Park. Any Purchaser at the sale must qualify to be a tenant in the Park and follow all rules, regulations and lease terms relating to occupancy of the space, or if removing the home, follow all rules and regulations relating to proper removal procedures, costs and charges. Additional information will be provided to qualified Bidders regarding minimum bid and requirements. Be advised that the purpose of this Notice is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. You may contact the undersigned with any questions. DATED this 3rd day of February 2025. DELTA MANAGEMENT CO., LLC, LANDLORD s/ Jean M. Mccoy___ BY: JEAN M. McCOY, WSBA #21878 Of Attorneys for Landlord LANDERHOLM, P.S. 805 Broadway, Tenth Floor – Vancouver, WA 98660 PO Box 1086 – Vancouver, WA 98666-1086 Phone: (360) 696-3312 Fax: (360) 696-2122 Jean.mccoy@landerholm.com

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Feb 7, 2025