NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL REPORT No. 18-4-00631-8

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL REPORT

RCW 11.76.040

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: PHILIP M. HENDERSON, Deceased.

No. 18-4-00631-8

To be published at least 20 days prior to hearing / presentation of order.

COMES NOW Lisa S. Kovacevich (Henderson), the duly appointed and qualified Personal Representative of the Estate of Philip M. Henderson, and gives the following Notice:

A final report and petition for distribution have, or either thereof has, been filed with the clerk of the court and that the court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representative.

The hearing on this petition has been scheduled for May 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., before the Clark County Superior Court, 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98660, assigned probate Judge.

Alternatively, if Court is not conducted on the hearing date, and if no objection has been filed, the personal representative shall present an order approving the final report and authorizing distribution to the assigned Department ex parte.

Dated this 23 day of April, 2020.

Lisa S. Kovacevich (Henderson), Personal Representative

GR 17 Declaration

I declare under penalty of perjury of the laws of the State of Washington that I received the foregoing document, entitled “Notice of Filing Final Report” and consisting of 2 pages, including this one, by electronic transmission from Lisa S. Kovacevich (Henderson), that I believe Lisa S. Kovacevich (Henderson) signed this document, and that it is legible and complete.

Dated this 24 day of April, 2020, at Vancouver, Washington

Rachel A. Brooks WSBA 26635

Attorney for Lisa S. Kovacevich (Henderson)

LAW OFFICE OF RACHEL A. BROOKS 1014 Franklin Street, Library Suite

Vancouver, WA 98660 Tel. (360) 699-5801 Fax. (360) 699-5802

May 1, 2020

