NOTICE OF FILING DECLARATION OF COMPLETION OF PROBATE IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY No. 12-4-00572-0

NOTICE OF FILING DECLARATION OF COMPLETION OF PROBATE IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In Re the Estate of RONALD STEWART, Deceased.

No. 12-4-00572-0

A Declaration of Completion of Probate was filed by the personal representative in the above Court on January 25, 2022. Unless you file a petition in the above Court requesting the Court to approve the reasonableness of the fees, or for an accounting, or both, and serve a copy of the petition upon the personal representative or the attorney for the personal representative within thirty days after the above filing date, the amount of fees paid or to be paid will be deemed reasonable, the acts of the personal representative will be deemed approved, the personal representative will be automatically discharged without further order of the Court, and the Declaration of Completion of Probate will be final and deemed the equivalent of a decree of distribution entered under RCW 11.76.

If you file and serve a petition within the period specified, the personal representative will request the Court to fix a time and place for the hearing of the petition. You will be notified of the time and place of the hearing by mail or personal service not less than ten days before the hearing on the petition.

DATED this 25 day of January, 2022.

Sherry Hall,Personal Representative

Attorney for Personal Representative:

William J. Eling, WSBA #11369

William J. Eling Attorney at Law 9401 N.E. Covington Road, K12, Vancouver, Washington 98662 (360) 260-1189

Feb 4, 11, 18, 2022

