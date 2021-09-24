NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF CORPORATION

K-Nine Company, a Washington Corporation, has filed its Articles of Dissolution which was effective on September 10, 2021. Any persons or entities believing they have a claim against K-Nine Company shall present them to Robert G. Burt, P.C., 1515 S.W. Fifth Avenue; Suite 600, Portland, Oregon 97201. Any claims must indicate the date the claim was incurred, the amount of the claim, and the reason for the claim. Any claims that are not filed may be barred in accordance with the provisions of RCW 23B.14.340. Claims must be filed within one hundred twenty days (120) days of the first publication of this notice. This notice is published pursuant to RCW 23B.14.030.

Date of First Publication September 24, 2021.

Robert G. Burt, P.C., 1515 S.W. Fifth Avenue; Suite 600, Portland, Oregon 97201

Sep 24, Oct 1, 8, 2021

