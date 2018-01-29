NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Notice is hereby given that Cascade Management Services, Inc., a Washington corporation (the “Corporation”) was dissolved by the filing of Articles of Dissolution with the Washington Secretary of State on December 28, 2017.

Persons who believe they may have a claim against the Corporation must present such claims to the Corporation in accordance with this Notice of Dissolution by mailing a notice of such claims, to the Corporation to the attention of the following individual at the following address:

Cascade Management Services, Inc.

Attn: William C. Dudley, Attorney

PO Box 1086

Vancouver, WA 98666

A notice of claim must describe the claim being presented, including the name, mailing address and telephone number of the claimant, a description of the facts supporting the claim, and any other information that would assist the Corporation in determining whether to accept or reject the claim.

Any claims not presented to the Corporation in accordance with this Notice of Dissolution will be barred in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 23B.14 of the Revised Code of Washington if not timely asserted.

