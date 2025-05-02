NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO: 25-4-00514-06

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

STATE OF WASHINGTON CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

In the matter of the Non-Probate Estate of: JAMES LEE HORNE, Deceased.

NO: 25-4-00514-06

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed. Any persons having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. In accordance with RCW 9A.72.085, I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge. Notice Agent: /s/_ DANIEL L. HEUP Attorney for Notice Agent: NICHOLAS ALEXANDER Address for mailing or service: c/o Vancouver Wills and Trusts 405 W 13th Street Vancouver, WA 98660 Court of probate proceedings and cause number: CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CAUSE NO. 25-4-00514-06 VANCOUVER WILLS AND TRUSTS 405 W. 13th Street NON PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Vancouver, WA 98660 (360) 326-0134 Page 1 of 1 Email. nick@vancouverwillsandtrusts.com

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

May 2, 9, 16, 2025