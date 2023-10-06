NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 23-4-01259-06

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR CLARK COUNTY

In re: ESTATE OF DOROTHY M. MARX, Deceased.

No. 23-4-01259-06

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent under RCW 11.42.030. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, no cause number regarding the decedent had been issued to any other notice agent by the Clerk of this Court under RCW 11.42.010 and no personal representative of the decedent’s estate has been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW42.020(2)(c); and (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication of this notice: October 6, 2023

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on September 29, 2023, at Vancouver, Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

RIVERVIEW TRUST COMPANY, Trustee

By: s/ Kara E. Stoddart

Printed Name: Kara E. Stoddart

Its: Vice President, Trust Officer

Notice Agent:

Riverview Trust Company

c/o Kara E. Stoddart

900 Washington St., #900

Vancouver, WA 98660

(360) ?258-3420

Attorney for the Notice Agent:

Samantha MacBeth

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

700 Washington St., #701

Vancouver, WA 98660

Address for Mailing or Service:

Samantha MacBeth

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

700 Washington St., #701

Vancouver, WA 98660

SCHWABE, WILLIAMSON & WYATT, P.C. Attorneys at Law Vancouvercenter, 700 Washington Street, Suite 701, Vancouver, WA 98660 Telephone: 360.694.7551

published in: Vancouver Business Journal

Oct 6,13,20, 2023