NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 23-4-00949-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court of Washington

County of CLARK

In re the Matter of the Estate of DONALD R. VINCENT Deceased

No. 23-4-00739-06

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever /// barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 28, 2023

(Clark County)

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Terry Vincent

Dated this eighteenth day of July, 2023.

Signed: Joshua Pops WSBA#43761

Attorney for Personal Representative

Address for mailing or service:

Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C.

1914 Broadway

Vancouver, WA 98663

LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA POPS, P.L.L.C. 1914 Broadway Vancouver, WA 98663

(360)952-8810

Jul 28, 2023; Aug 4,11, 2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court of Washington

County of CLARK

In re the Matter of the Estate of GREGORY KEITH ALLISON Deceased

No. 23-4-00898-06

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever /// barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 28, 2023

(Clark County)

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Valerie J. Hettman

Dated this eighteenth day of July, 2023.

Signed: Joshua Pops WSBA#43761

Attorney for Personal Representative

Address for mailing or service:

Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C.

1914 Broadway

Vancouver, WA 98663

LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA POPS, P.L.L.C. 1914 Broadway Vancouver, WA 98663

(360)952-8810

Jul 28, 2023; Aug 4,11,2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court of Washington

County of CLARK

In re the Matter of the Estate of BARBARA WEIR Deceased

No. 23-4-00899-06

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever /// barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 28, 2023

(Clark County)

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: David Weir Jr.

Dated this eighteenth day of July, 2023.

Signed: Joshua Pops WSBA#43761

Attorney for Personal Representative

Address for mailing or service:

Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C.

1914 Broadway

Vancouver, WA 98663

LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA POPS, P.L.L.C. 1914 Broadway Vancouver, WA 98663 (360)952-8810

Jul 28, 2023; Aug 4,11, 2023

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE NONPROBATE ESTATE OF STANLEY K. FISHMAN, Deceased.

No. 23-4-00929-06

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

/ / /

/ / /

/ / /

Date of First Publication: July 28, 2023

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on July 18, 2023 at Vancouver, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

/s/JOHN NORD

Notice Agent: John Nord

Attorney for the Notice Agent: Philip B. Janney, WSBA# 20126

Landerholm, P.S.

Address for Service: 805 Broadway, Suite 1000

Vancouver, WA 98660

Address for Mailing: P.O. Box 1086

Vancouver, WA 98666-1086

Phone Number: 360-696-3312

Court of Notice Agent’s Oath and Declaration: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County

Cause Number: 23-4-00929-06

Landerholm 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000 PO Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122

Jul 28, 2023; Aug 4,11,2023

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE NONPROBATE ESTATE OF NANCY S. MOULTRIE, Deceased.

No. 23-4-00949-06

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 28, 2023

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on July 14, 2023 at Vancouver, Clark County, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

/s/ ELIZABETH S. CAMMACK, Notice Agent

Notice Agent: Elizabeth S. Cammack

Attorney for the Notice Agent: Michael R. Phillips, WSBA# 59969

Landerholm, P.S.

Address for Service: 805 Broadway, Suite 1000

Vancouver, WA 98660

Address for Mailing: P.O. Box 1086

Vancouver, WA 98666-1086

Phone Number: 360-696-3312

Court of Notice Agent’s Oath and Declaration: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County

Cause Number: 23-4-00949-06

Landerholm 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000 PO Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122

Jul 28, 2023; Aug 4,11,2023

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In re the Estate of DAVID S. GIESE, Deceased.

No. 23-4-00779-06

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.

Date of Filing: July 6, 2023

Date of First Publication: July 14, 2023

Savannah Long

Administrator

Attorney for Administrator:

William J. Eling, WSBA #11369

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 698

Brush Prairie, Washington 98606

(360) 260-1189

William J. Eling Attorney at Law Post Office Box 698 Brush Prairie, Washington 98606 (360) 260-1189

Jul 14,21,28, 2023

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF WASHINGTON CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

In the matter of the Estate of: DAVID M. JOHNSON, Deceased.

NO: 23-4-00842-06

The Estate Administrator named below has been appointed as Estate Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Estate Administrator or the Estate Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Estate Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: July 14, 2023

Estate Administrator: COLE Z. JOHNSON

Attorney for Estate Administrator: NICHOLAS ALEXANDER

Address for mailing or service: c/o Vancouver Wills and Trusts

405 W 13th Street

Vancouver, WA 98660

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 23-4-00842-06

VANCOUVER WILLS AND TRUSTS 405 W. 13th Street Vancouver, WA 98660

(360) 326-0134 Email. nick@vancouverwillsandtrusts.com

Jul 14,21,28, 2023

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF WASHINGTON CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

In the matter of the Estate of: DALE A. CURRY, Deceased.

NO: 23-4-00843-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: July 14, 2023

Personal Representative: RHONDA L. VAWTER

Attorney for Personal Representative: NICHOLAS ALEXANDER

Address for mailing or service: c/o Vancouver Wills and Trusts

405 W 13th Street

Vancouver, WA 98660

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 23-4-00843-06

VANCOUVER WILLS AND TRUSTS 405 W. 13th Street Vancouver, WA 98660

(360) 326-0134 Email. nick@vancouverwillsandtrusts.com

Jul 14,21,28, 2023

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE NONPROBATE ESTATE OF JUDY RAE BEAL, Deceased.

No. 23-4-00871-06

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 14, 2023

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on July 6, 2023 at Vancouver, Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

/S/_

Ardith Claire Dever, Notice Agent

Notice Agent: Ardith Claire Dever

Attorney for the Notice Agent: Michael R. Phillips, WSBA# 59969

Landerholm, P.S.

Address for Service: 805 Broadway, Suite 1000

Vancouver, WA 98660

Address for Mailing: P.O. Box 1086

Vancouver, WA 98666-1086

Phone Number: 360-696-3312

Court of Notice Agent’s Oath and Declaration: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County

Cause Number: 23-4-00871-06

Landerholm 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000 PO Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122

Jul 14,21,28, 2023