NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Cause No. 23-4-01041-06

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In re the Estate of: JANET HOFSTAD, Deceased.

Cause No. 23-4-01041-06

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 18, 2023.

By separate filing, the Notice Agent has designated his attorney of record, Charles A. Isely, Attorney at Law, P.C., to receive all claims, pleadings or other papers filed in the above-referenced case at the following address:

Mr. John Nord

c/o Charles A. Isely, Attorney at Law, P.C.

Attn: Charles A. Isely

205 E 11th St., Suite 102

Vancouver, WA 98666-1983

The notice agent declares the preceding statements are true and correct, under penalty of perjury, under the laws of the state of Washington on August 11, 2023, in Dallas, TX by:

s/ John Nord

JOHN NORD, Notice Agent

c/o Charles A. Isely, Attorney at Law, P.C.

Attn: Charles A. Isely

205 E 11th St., Suite 102

Vancouver, WA 98666-1983

(360) 993-1200

Aug 18,25, 2023; Sep 1, 2023