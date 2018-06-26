NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 RCW

Deed of Trust recorded June 23, 2017, under Auditor’s File No. 5415622, records of Clark County, Washington.

Grantor: Edward Vesneske

Beneficiary: SFA Commercial, LLC

The abbreviated legal description of the real property is: Ptn SW¼NE¼ Sec 5, T2N, R2E.

The APN/Parcel ID for the real property is: 155969000.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Successor Trustee will on July 27, 2018 at the hour of 9:00 o’clock A.M. on the front steps of the Clark County Courthouse, 1200 Franklin Street, City of Vancouver, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Clark State of Washington, to-wit:

That portion of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 East of the Willamette Meridian in Clark County, Washington, lying within the Henry S. Burlingame Donation Land Claim and the Gotlieb Wagonblast Claim, described as follows:

Beginning at the Southeast corner of said Burlingame Donation Land Claim; thence North along the East line of said claim 115.5 feet; thence North 88° 36′ West, 2649.52 feet to the Northwest corner of the tract conveyed to Max Sutton by deed recorded under Auditor’s File No. G-774012, said point being the true point of beginning hereof; thence continuing North 88° 36′ West, 569.96 feet, more or less, to the Northeast corner of the tract conveyed to Paul K. McEwen by deed recorded under Auditor’s File No. G-590523; thence South along the East line of said McEwen Tract to the centerline of N. E. 88th Street; thence Easterly along the centerline of said Street, 569.96 feet, more or less, to the West line of said Sutton Tract; thence North along the West line of said Sutton Tract to the true point of beginning.

EXCEPT that portion lying within N. E. 88th Street.

ALSO EXCEPT the West 61 feet as conveyed by Quit Claim Deed under Auditor’s File No. 7708020004.

Commonly known as: 8314 NE 88th Street, Vancouver, WA 98662.

The above-described real property is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated June 23, 2017, recorded June 23, 2017, under Auditor’s File No. 5415622, records of Clark County, Washington, from Edward Vesneske as Grantor, to Ticor Title Co. as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of SFA Commercial, LLC, as Beneficiary. The undersigned TT Washington Trustee LLC is the successor to the Trustee thereunder.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

There is a default by the Grantor, or by the successor in interest of Grantor, that, based on the provisions of the Deed of Trust, authorizes the foreclosure of the Deed of Trust and the sale of the Property. More particularly, the Grantor or its successor defaulted under terms of the Deed of Trust by failing to pay when due all claims for labor, materials, or supplies that if unpaid might become a lien on all or any portion of the Trust Property. Furthermore, the Grantor or its successor defaulted under terms of the Promissory Note (the “Note”) executed on June 23, 2017 by Grantor and secured by the Deed of Trust: (1) by failing to make any payment when due under the Note; (2) by failing to comply with or to perform any other term, obligation, covenant or condition contained in the Note or in any related document, or failing to comply with or perform any term, obligation, covenant or condition contained in any other promissory note executed in favor of Beneficiary or under any agreement between Beneficiary and Grantor; (3) because a material adverse change occurred in Grantor’s financial condition or in any security collateral securing the Note, or Beneficiary believes the prospect of payment or performance of the Note is impaired; and (4) Beneficiary in good faith believes itself insecure.

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Loan principal: $1,285,463.47

Pro-rated loan fee: $9,186.19

Late charges: $1,936.86

Interest charge: $5,933.12

Trustee’s Fee: $1,500.00

Recording fees including foreclosure guarantee: $2,641.70

Total: $1,306,661.34

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is as set forth above plus interest and other charges accruing daily at $423.79 per day from and after March 9, 2018 through the date of the sale, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on July 27, 2018. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by July 16, 2018 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before July 16, 2018, (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after July 16, 2018 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Successor Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Edward Vesneske

1905 NW Astor Court

Camas, WA 98607

by both first-class and certified mail on March 23, 2018, proof of which is in the possession of the Successor Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the March 23, 2018, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Successor Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Successor Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Successor Trustee’s sale.

DATED: April 23, 2018. TT WASHINGTON TRUSTEE LLC,

Successor Trustee By Michael W. Fletcher, Manager

For further information, please contact: Michael W. Fletcher

TT Washington Trustee LLC 1600 Pioneer Tower – 888 SW Fifth Avenue

Portland, OR 97204-2099 Phone: 503-802-2169

Michael W. Fletcher TT Washington Trustee LLC, 1600 Pioneer Tower, 888 SW Fifth Avenue, Portland, OR 97204-2099

