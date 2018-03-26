NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.000 & 015)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Jean C. Arenz, Deceased.

NO. 18-4-01614-0 SEA

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator Personal of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the matter as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided in RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: March 13, 2018 Date of First Publication: March 23, 2018 Administrator: Lori Corbin, 8736 164th Ave, N.E., Redmond, WA 98085 425-531-5320 Attorney for Estate: Todd Wlson, (WSBA No 33206) 400 112th Ave N.E. Ste 300, Bellevue, WA 98004 (206) 778-8846

Mar 23,30 Apr 6 2018

