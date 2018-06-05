NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF TRUSTEE TO ADMINISTER ABSENTEE ESTATE

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LARRY LOUIS INDERMUEHLE, Absentee.

No. 18-4-01515-5

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition has been filed in this Court for the purpose of appointing Mary Lou Stampfl and Stacy Holland as Co-Trustees of the Estate of Larry Louis Indermuehle, an Absentee. Larry Louis Indermuehle owns real and personal property (including financial accounts) in Klickitat County Washington. Such assets require care and attention. His whereabouts are unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained.

Any person who has knowledge concerning the status or whereabouts of Larry Louis Indermuehle is requested to contact the Superior Court of Washington, in and for Clark County at 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98660. Larry Louis Indermuehle is 55 years of age, approximately 5’10” tall, approximately 170 pounds with blonde/grey hair and hazel eyes. Larry Louis Indermuehle maintains a residence in La Ventana, Mexico as well as a residence in White Salmon, Klickitat County, Washington. His vehicle was last seen near El Sargento/La Ventana, Mexico.

CLERK’S ACTION REQUIRED: THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTE THAT A HEARING will be held on the Petition on Friday, July 13, 2018, at the hour of 1:30 o’clock in the Courtroom of the Presiding Judge of the probate docket, Clark County Courthouse, 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, Washington, 98660. Any interested person may appear, file objections, contest the Petition, or provide information to the Court.

THE UNDERSIGNED attorney certifies that she has read the within and foregoing Notice of Hearing, and to the best of her knowledge, information and belief, formed after a reasonable inquiry, said pleading is well grounded in fact and is warranted by existing law and that said pleading is not being interposed for any improper purpose.

DATED this 24th day of May, 2018. /s/ Jill H Sasser

JILL H. SASSER, WSBA #39416 Of Attorneys for Mary Lou Stampfl and Stacy Holland, Temporary Co-Trustees

Landerholm, 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000, PO Box 1086, Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122

Jun 1,8,15 2018

