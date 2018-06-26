NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE NONPROBATE ESTATE OF PAUL C. BERGER, Deceased.

No. 18-4-00567-2

The Notice Agents named below have elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the Notice Agents have no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agents or the Notice Agents’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agents’ declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agents served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of First Publication: June 22, 2018

The Notice Agents declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on June 5, 2018 at Clark County that the foregoing is true and correct.

/S/ Craig A. Berger

CRAIG A. BERGER, Co-Trustee of the Paul C. Berger Trust, Notice Agent

/S/ Michael C. Berger

MICHAEL C. BERGER. Co-Trustee Agent of the Paul C. Berger Trust, Notice Agent

Notice Agents: Craig A. Berger, Michael C. Berger

Attorney for the Notice Agents: Gregory J. Hall, WSBA #33417 Of LANDERHOLM, P.S.

Address for Mailing or Service:

805 Broadway, Suite 1000

P.O. Box 1086

Vancouver, WA 98666-1086

360-696-3312

Court of Notice Agents’ Oath and Declaration: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County

Cause number: 18 – 4 – 00567 – 2

LANDERHOLM, 805 Broadway, Suite 1000, P.O. Box 1086, Vancouver, WA 98666-1086 T: 360-696-3312 F: 360-696-2122

Jun 22,29 Jul 6, 2018

