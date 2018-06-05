NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Guardianship of: JEANETTE EMTER, An Incapacitated Person.

No. 18-4-00030-1

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pauline Trefren, Full Guardian of the Person and Full Guardian of the Estate for Jeanette Emter, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate of the guardianship to Lynn A. Roberts. The real estate is located at 8412 Mt. Olympus Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98664. The legal description is Lot 3, Block 4, COLUMBIA RIDGE SECOND ADDITION, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume E of Plats, Page 71, records of Clark County, Washington. TOGETHER with the South 10 feet of Mt. Skuksan Avenue, as vacated by Ordinance No. M-36 of the City of Vancouver and lying North of and adjacent to said Lot 3. The assessor’s property tax parcel/account number is 037910-736. The proposed sale price is $275,740.00. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after June 1, 2018, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after June 8, 2018. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before June 8, 2018. DATED this 25th day of May 2018. s/ Gabrielle D. Richards Gabrielle D. Richards, WSBA #50269 Martin & Richards, LLP

111 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 3150, Portland, Oregon 97204 B: -503-444-3449

gabby@cascadialawyers.com Attorney for Guardian

Jun 1, 2018

