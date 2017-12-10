SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF PETITION AND HEARING REGARDING TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP OF NATURAL FATHER AND CHILD

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR CLARK COUNTY

In Re the Interest of: AUSTIN IVAN ALLEN, D/O/B: 06-25-2006, A person under the age of eighteen

No.: 17-5-00317-9

The State of Washington to: DAGOBERTO MENDOZA:

You have been designated as the natural father of the above-named child, AUSTIN IVAN ALLEN, born on the 25th day of June, 2006, in Vancouver, Washington, to KANDICE LORRAINE ALLEN. A Petition to Terminate the Parent-Child Relationship between the Natural Father and the Child has been filed in the above-entitled court by Petitioners, ROBERT WAYNE ALLEN and BARBARA LYNN ALLEN, the prospective adoptive parents of said child. The Petitioners are asking the Court for an order permanently terminating the parent-child relationship between you and the child named above, permanently terminating all of your rights to the child, so that the child may be adopted by the petitioners herein.

In order to defend this Petition, you must respond to the Petition by stating your defense in writing and by serving a copy upon the Petitioners at their attorney’s office at the address below within thirty (30) days of the receipt of this summons and notice or an order permanently terminating your parent-child relationship with the child by default will be entered. A default order is one where the Petitioners are entitled to what they ask for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the Petitioners’ attorney at the address below, you are entitled to notice before a default order may be entered.

The court hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship shall be held on Friday, January 5, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. in the Clark County Superior Court, Adoption Department, address: Clark County Family Law Annex, Southwest corner of Franklin St. and Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, Washington, 98660.

YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD.

You are further notified that any non-consenting parent, possible, or alleged father has a right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent parent who requests an attorney. You have a right to file a claim of paternity under chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington. Your failure to file a claim of Paternity under chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington, or to respond to the petition for termination of parent-child relationship which has been filed herein, within thirty (30) days of receipt of this summons, is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship with respect to the child.

If the child is an Indian child as defined by the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, 25 U.S.C. 1901 et seq., and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give valid consent to termination or your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

One method of filing your response and serving a copy on the petitioners’ attorney is to send them by certified mail with return receipt requested. DATED this 4th day of December, 2017. /s/ Douglas J. Bratt, WSBA #04555 Of Attorneys for Petitioners FILE RESPONSE WITH: SERVE COPY OF RESPONSE ON: CLERK OF COURT Douglas J. Bratt Clark County Superior Court Attorney for Petitioners 1200 Franklin Street, 108 E. Mill Plain Blvd. P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98660

Vancouver, WA 98666-5000

Morse Bratt Andrews & Terry LLP, 108 East Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, Washington 98660 (360) 213-2040 Fax: (360) 213-2030

Dec 8,15,22

Comments

comments