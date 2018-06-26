NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF

SONDRA BLAKE, An Incapacitated Person.

No. 17-4-00981-5

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Guardian will apply to the Court for confirmation of the sale of the following described real estate:

#86 SEC 27 T2N R3EWM 1.00A (Tax Parcel Number 175768000)

Commonly known as 23523 NE Weakley Road, Camas, WA 98607

The proposed sale price is $285,000.00.

RCW 11.56.110 provides that any increased bid pursuant to this Notice must be ten percent (10%) higher than the above amount, must be filed with the Court, and must be accompanied by a deposit of twenty percent (20%) of the bid amount in the form of cash, money order, cashier’s check, or certified check. This increased bid must be filed with the Court and the funds deposited with the Clerk of the Court on or before ten days after first publication of this notice. Any such bidder should review the additional requirements of RCW 11.56.110, not contained herein. Dated this 18 day of June, 2018. Rachel A. Brooks WSB #26635 Attorney for Sherrie Parr Guardian of Estate.

LAW OFFICE OF RACHEL A. BROOKS 1014 Franklin Street, Library Suite

Vancouver, WA 98660 Tel. (360) 699-5801 Fax. (360) 699-5802

Jun 22, 2018

Comments

comments