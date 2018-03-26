NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE (NT)

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Guardianship of: CAROL CHRISTIAN, An Incapacitated Person.

No. 17-4-00686-7

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Guardian of the Person and the Estate of CAROL CHRISTIAN, CANDACE ABBOTT, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate of the guardianship to Osama Salti and Issa Hashem, buyer. The real estate is located at 10600 SE 2nd Street, Vancouver, WA 98664: Legal Description:

* Lot 8, Block 2, Mill Plain Terrain, According to the plat thereof, recorded in volume “F” of plats, page 97, records of Clark County, Washington.

* Situate in the City of Vancouver, County of Clark, and State of Washington.

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account Number: 110291042

The proposed sale price is $256,000. The property is purchased as is. Application to \\ \\ confirm this sale will be made on or after MARCH 23, 2018, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after APRIL 13, 2018. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before APRIL 13, 2018. DATED this 16th day of March 2018. s/ Christie L. Martin Christie L Martin, WSBA #43316 Martin & Richards, LLP 111 SW Fifth Ave., Suite 3150, Portland, OR 97204 B: (503) 444-3449 Christie@cascadialawyers.com

Martin & Richards, LLP, 111 SW Fifth Ave, Suite 3150, Portland, OR 97204

B: 503.444.3449 F: 360.637.0300

Mar 23,30 2018

Comments

comments