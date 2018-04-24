NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE (NT)

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Guardianship of: MARGARET A. ANDERSON, An Incapacitated Person.

No. 17-4-00565-8

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Guardian of the Person and the Estate of MARAGARET A. ANDERSON, SHERIE DENNIS, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate of the guardianship to Michael and Martha Wardrop, buyer. The real estate is located at 2309 NE 95th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98664: Legal Description:

* FRANNS SUBDIV LOT 09.

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account Number: 109979018

The proposed sale price is $260,500. The property is purchased as is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after April 20, 2018, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after May 4, 2018. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before May 4, 2018. DATED this 11th day of April 2018. s/ Christie L. Martin Christie L Martin, WSBA #43316 Martin & Richards, LLP 111 SW Fifth Ave., Suite 3150, Portland, OR 97204 B: (503) 444-3449 Christie@cascadialawyers.com

Martin & Richards, LLP, 111 SW Fifth Ave, Suite 3150, Portland, OR 97204

B: 503.444.3449 F: 360.637.0300

Apr 20, 27 2018

