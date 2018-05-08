NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF COWLITZ

In the Guardianship of: MARLENE MUTER, An Incapacitated Person.

No. 17-4-00322-08

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Candace Abbott, Guardian of the Person and Estate for Marlene Muter, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate of the guardianship to Dianne Morris. The real estate is located at 289 22nd Avenue, Longview, Washington 98632. The abbreviated legal description is SUB: HIGHLANDS 2 BLK: 16 LOT: 3 SECT. TWM.RMG:5-7N-2W PARCEL: 04245. The assessor’s property tax parcel/account number is R025364. The proposed sale price is $120,000. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after May 11, 2018, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after May 18, 2018. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before May 18, 2018. DATED this 4th day of May 2018. s/ Christie L. Martin Christie L Martin, WSBA #43316 Martin & Richards, LLP 111 SW Fifth Ave., Suite 3150, Portland, OR 97204 B: (503) 444-3449 christie@cascadialawyers.com Attorney for Guardian

May 11, 2018

