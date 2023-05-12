IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON No. 22-4-00469-06

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

PROBATE DEPARTMENT

No. 22-4-00469-06

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS



In the Matter of the Estate of Cheri Ellen Bretz, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that Lawrence Ray Wheeler has been appointed as the personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned personal representative in care of the undersigned attorney at: 201 NE Park Plaza Dr 200 Vancouver, WA 98684, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, as stated below, or such claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative.

Dated and first published May 12, 2023

Lawrence Ray Wheeler

Personal Representative

Meredith L Williamson (WSBA 58860)

NW Estate Law, LLC

Attorney for the Personal Representative

201 NE Park Plaza Dr 200

Vancouver, WA 98684.

Published May 12, 19, & 26, 2023

