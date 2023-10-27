IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK No. 23-4-01142-06

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK PROBATE DEPARTMENT

No. 23-4-01142-06

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of Stanley D Lessard, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that Matthew D Lessard has been appointed as the personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned personal representative in care of the undersigned attorney at: 201 NE Park Plaza Dr 200 Vancouver, WA 98684, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, as stated below, or such claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative.

Dated and first published Oct 27, 2023

Matthew D Lessard

Personal Representative

Meredith L Williamson (WSBA 58860)

NW Estate Law, LLC

Attorney for the Personal Representative

201 NE Park Plaza Dr 200

Vancouver, WA 98684.

Published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Oct 27, 2023; Nov 3 & 10, 2023 2023