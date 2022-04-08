ANNOUNCEMENT OF SALE VIA COMPETITIVE BID

The Port of Ridgefield is now accepting competitive bids for the purchase or lease of one or more of the seven port-owned parcels in the Discovery Ridge retail development in Ridgefield, Clark County, Washington. The parcels being offered for sale or lease total approximately 5.5 acres and are Parcel Numbers 986056272, 213970000, 986056275, 986056276, 986056277, 986056278, and 986056279.

Bid packages should include:

1. Identify which parcel(s) are being bid on.

2. If a sale, include the proposed bid price and length of proposed due

diligence period. If a land lease, include the proposed lease price and

terms.

3. Description of the proposed project: types of uses, number and sizes of

buildings, etc. Bidder may attach supplemental materials including site

plans, concept drawings, renderings, examples of other comparable

projects, or anything else which will help the reader understand the

project better.

4. Estimated project start and completion dates.

5. Estimated assessed value of project at completion.

6. Details on the number and types of jobs.

7. Names and backgrounds of bidders, their principals/owners, and examples

of their past projects and experience.

The deadline for bid submission is 5:00 PM PST on Friday, April 22nd, 2022. Bid packages must be sent to:

Port of Ridgefield, attn: Randy Mueller

111 West Division Street

PO Box 55

Ridgefield, WA 98642

Upon review of the bids, the port commission may or may not take action to determine one or more “best bids” and seek to negotiate a sale or lease of the subject properties.

Apr 8,15,22, 2022