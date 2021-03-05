AMENDED PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 20-4-05104-4 SEA

AMENDED PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In Re the Estate of: DOUGLAS GORDON MCGILLIVRAY, Deceased.

NO. 20-4-05104-4 SEA

The person named below has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 5, 2021

REED LONGYEAR MALNATI & AHRENS, PLLC

s/ Michael J. Longyear

Michael J. Longyear, WSBA #18424 of Attorneys for

Marjory Rattee and Bruce McGillivray, Co-Personal Representatives

801 2nd Avenue, Suite 1415

Seattle, WA 98104

Telephone 206-624-6271 / Fax 206-624-6672

E-mail: mlongyear@reedlongyearlaw.com

Mar 5,12,19, 2021

