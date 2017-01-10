Tapani wins $9.9 million bid for waterfront park construction

Get ready for a transformation along the waterfront west of I-5 as Vancouver’s new waterfront park takes shape.

On Monday, the Vancouver City Council has voted to award the second phase of the waterfront park construction project to Tapani Inc. of Battle Ground. The company’s bid was $9,984,781.51.

The second phase of construction, which includes the majority of planned waterfront park features, is expected to begin as soon as possible.

Phase two includes an extension of the Waterfront Renaissance Trail through the property, plus secondary connecting trails; a play area and urban beach; shoreline reconstruction; open lawn areas; basalt steps and seating; viewpoints and overlooks; site furnishings such as benches and garbage cans; lighting; and irrigation and landscaping.

Phase one of the park project – the Grant Street Pier – is already underway. Both phases should be complete by the spring of 2018.

Funding for the construction of the waterfront park comes from a combination of state and federal grants, City general and capital funds, a developer contribution and private donations.

