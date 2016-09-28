Parkrose Hardware to open Hazel Dell store in former Sports Authority space

Parkrose Hardware will open its fourth store in the Portland-Vancouver area at Hazel Dell Marketplace, the Safeway-anchored shopping center located at 408 NE 81st Street in Vancouver. The center is owned by local developer C.E. John.

The hardware store will occupy 35,000 square feet in the former Sports Authority building (which closed this summer after the company filed for bankruptcy) and plans to open on March 1, 2017.

“That’s a pretty prominent corner in Hazel Dell, and it would be a shame to have an empty box there,” Mark Osborne, C.E. John board member, told the VBJ last month when asked about the vacant building. “We looked to get that deal completed right away.”

Parkrose’s new store will feature more than 55,000 items and will include a garden center component with live plants, soils and supplementary lawn care products. Additionally, Parkrose is a certified service center for Stihl brand lawn and garden equipment.

The hardware store joins Hazel Dell Marketplace’s growing tenant list in the midst of a more than $20 million overhaul of the shopping center, which includes new buildings and façade upgrades of all existing shop spaces.

New tenants at the center include Marshalls and Rue 21, which both opened this month.

TwinStar Credit Union, Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care, Mod Pizza, Move Fitness, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Sushi Mioga and a new Farrar’s restaurant are also on the way.

Comments

comments