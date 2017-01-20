New breweries are sparking development in Washougal

If Bolt Minister, owner and head brewer at 54-40 Brewing in Washougal had one wish, it would be for another brewery to open in town.

His reasons for wanting more growth in a city that in 2015 had just over 15,000 residents, are simple.

“We need one more brewery,” Minister said. “One more brewery and Washougal will have the most breweries per capita than anywhere else in the world.”

As it stands today, Washougal has three breweries – 54-40, Amnesia and Doomsday – and now also offers a fill station for growlers, Washougal Fill Station (225 22nd Street), which opened on Dec. 21

The Washougal Fill Station, which features many local beers and ciders, adds to an already growing downtown area with many shops and restaurants – and, yes, breweries.

The growth is representative of the shift of Washougal’s downtown landscape to a younger scene – a hip scene, if you will. About 20 new businesses have opened downtown in the last five years, many within the last three.

“To see what Washougal has become … it’s really taken on this great vibrancy with all the businesses that have moved in here,” Minister said. “And you can’t say enough good things about the community support.”

Minister’s 54-40, named for the northern boundary of Oregon, with the latitude line of 54 degrees, 40 minutes, opened in Oct. 2015 and specializes in what Minister calls “accessible and inclusive” beers – like the popular Kascadia Kolsch.

“One of my goals is to try to bring everyone into craft beer. They always say you should drink what you like, and like what you drink. I try to make beers for everyone,” he said.

Minister found a home for his brewery in Washougal only after struggling to find space during a search of Vancouver properties.

“A lot of the regulations there (Vancouver) were going to stifle us. They were either going to take too long or they didn’t have what we needed in terms of warehouse space,” Minister said. “We started looking further out and found Washougal to be nothing but friendly and welcoming.

“I think that’s why you’re seeing an area that’s booming,” he added. “People here want businesses for people who live here. The city should be given some kudos.”

Mitch Kneipp, the community development director for the City of Washougal, said the breweries that have opened have been good for the city and development.

“I think one of the things it does is create a place for people,” Kneipp said. “That creates energy around it as it draws people in. So you have people trying to build off that. Maybe it’s people who are stopping by to check out the brewery and they notice OurBar or The Sushi Joint.

“I think it starts to build energy around itself,” he added. “I think that’s a good thing no matter what you’re doing.”

A new addition to the beer scene is the Washougal Fill Station, owned and operated by Jeannine Mills. The opening event had patrons packed “elbow to elbow,” which saw all 12 taps for beer and cider flowing fast. Mills has three Washougal beers flowing at all times.

“We try to keep it as local as we can,” Mills said. “You’re helping them, they’re helping you. The local breweries have helped us immensely. I think there’s a lot of pride here.”

Amnesia Brewing, which turns four in March, is the old brewery on the block. They’ve found success since moving from Portland with what general manager Guy Nunez calls “balanced ales.” The brewery plans to release two lagers in 2017 and expand its brewpub seating area as well.

Minister sees nothing but continued growth – and camaraderie – among businesses, new and old, in Washougal. That excites him.

“I was brought up with a communal spirit in Portland, and I think we have that in Washougal,” he said. “Not just with the breweries, but with other small businesses. We all frequent each other’s places. There’s a very cooperative vibe here.”

