Healthiest Companies 2016: A Celebration of Wellness

On Tuesday, the Vancouver Business Journal’s 2016 Healthiest Companies of Southwest Washington Awards Reception and Showcase took place at Warehouse ’23, in partnership with Clark County Public Health.

The reception included a presentation from Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County Public Health director, and a keynote address from Ron Sims, chair of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange Board.

Thirteen local companies and two nonprofit/public sector organizations were recognized at the event for their commitment to employee wellness.

Award recipients and finalists in each category are as follows:

Nonprofit/Public Sector:

Award recipient: Fort Vancouver Regional Library

Finalist: Clark County Food Bank

Small Employer:

Award recipient: Lacamas Counseling

Finalists: Northwest Personal Training; Sweet Spot Skirts

Mid-sized Employer:

Award recipient: (Tie) LSW Architects; Dynamic Events

Finalists: Mill Creek Pub; Opsahl Dawson

Large Employer:

Award recipient: (Tie) ControlTek; Nautilus

Finalists: Banfield Pet Hospital; Wafertech

Headquartered outside of SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON:

Award recipient: Perkins & Co.

Finalist: Miller Nash Graham & Dunn

