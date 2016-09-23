First dining month brings downtown eateries together

Vancouver is definitely growing up with a hot culinary and craft beverage scene worthy of its first-ever Dining Month. Throughout the month of October, enjoy Dine the Couve courtesy of Visit Vancouver USA and 20 downtown establishments.

Jacob Schmidt, director of marketing and communications for Visit Vancouver USA, explained that Dine the Couve will have its own unique twist. Unlike other Dining Month events that feature a prix fixe three-course dining option, this one is designed with the flexibility for each participant to showcase their specialty. For example, The Grocery Cocktail & Social will offer a small bite, large bite and cocktail to reflect their unique style.

“It’s really an opportunity for each establishment to embrace what they like about their menu and what three items will best represent them to visitors,” Schmidt said.

Along with their regular menu, all of the eateries will serve three items for $23 and breweries and tasting rooms will have $3 drink specials for the entire month.

Schmidt further explained that Dine the Couve manifested into its current form via an advisory board that included a couple area restaurants and a brewery. Industry input identified price point and the best time of year for hosting. From there it was decided to keep the involvement limited to the downtown core in its first year. Every downtown restaurant, brewery, winery and tasting room was invited. Some places decided to take a wait and see approach but support was strong for the idea.

An early advocate of brewery involvement was Heathen Feral Public House with owner, Sunny Parsons, on the advisory committee.

Keno Leighty, Feral Public House director, said “We believe that downtown Vancouver is now a destination spot for Southwest Washington and even North Portland so the idea of showcasing what we, as a collective, have to offer was something we believe strongly in.”

Leah Jackson, owner of Niche Wine Bar & Bistro, is excited to highlight local produce and cheeses in their three items for $23 monthly special.

“We will be working with Warren Neth from Slow Food Southwest Washington for a food show in my gallery. The show is titled Food Culture of Southwest Washington. It is a great way to showcase fresh items from across the region,” Jackson said.

Jumping on board after the initial press release was Véraison Wine & Events. Co-owner Courtney Barker is excited to feature two glasses of wine and a charcuterie board at her recently-opened wine shop and tasting bar.

“We have new restaurants and breweries coming on line all over. Even just a year from now it’s going to be a completely different food scene and just continue to grow,” Schmidt said. “We’re looking forward to showcasing the best of our food scene (during Dine the Couve).”

Menus for Dine the Couve will be posted online by October 1 at www.VisitVancouverUSA.com/DineTheCouve.

