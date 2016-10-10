Announcing the finalists for the 2016 Healthiest Companies of SW WA Awards

The Vancouver Business Journal is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2016 Healthiest Companies of Southwest Washington Awards. The annual awards program recognizes local businesses that have successfully made wellness a priority for their employees.

The finalists and the categories in which they are nominated are:

Nonprofit/Public Sector: Clark County Food Bank; Fort Vancouver Regional Library District

Small Employer (Less than 25 employees): Lacamas Counseling LLC; NW Personal Training; Sweet Spot Skirts

Mid-sized Employer (25-50 Employees): Dynamic Events; LSW Architects PC; Mill Creek Pub; Opsahl Dawson

Large Employer (50+ Employees): Banfield Pet Hospital; ControlTek Inc.; WaferTech LLC

Headquartered Outside of SW WA: Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP; Perkins & Company

A reception, showcase and awards presentation will be held on October 18, 2016 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. (doors open at 7) at Warehouse ‘23 (100 Columbia St., Suite 102). Each finalist will be recognized, with award recipients named in each category.

To register for the event, click here. For more info, call Elana Dunford at 360.448.6021.

Congratulations to all of the finalists!

