A cut above: Local barbershop serves up ‘Royal’ treatment

Vancouver’s Royals Barber Shop offers a new look space and an old school vibe for gentlemen of all ages

Rick Conn, also known as “Big Rick,” is the owner of Royals Barber Shop in Vancouver and is passionate about his role as the master barber of his shop. He has worked to create an old school vibe that’s based on the feel of traditional barber shops that have quickly died out and succumbed to what Conn calls “modern day chain cutters.” He says, “For those that don’t care where they get their hair cut – they don’t know what they’re missing!”

Rick explains that everything about Royals is unique. The two-man barbershop has been in business for four years and recently completed a drastic remodel that reflects their focus on what a traditional barbershop truly is.

Conn believes that the barbershop experience should be exactly that: an experience. Each customer gets quality time with the barber, where expertise is used to provide each gentleman with a haircut that will not only make them look good, but feel confident as well. No man’s look or style is exactly the same and the team at Royals is committed to treating each customer with the attentive detail that they deserve.

“The rules of a man’s haircut are handed down from father to son, through osmosis in the presence of other men or advised by a skillful barber,” said Conn.

“We truly are passionate about what we do,” he added. “Our old school chairs and country industrial shop are reflections of that passion and our past success. It’s our belief that true barber shops are few and far between.”

According to Conn, every man that sits in a chair at Royals should become part of “the Royal family.” Whether it’s a traditional razor shave and hot towel wrap or a simple haircut, gentlemen of all ages can come in, relax, and kick back in an atmosphere that’s catered for them.

Conn has been cutting hair for 16 years and his urban specialist Barber Gian has been part of the hair-cutting scene for the last seven years. The shop is located in what Conn admits is a “rough” part of Vancouver on 4th Plain Blvd., but he is dedicated to the revitalization of the area and prides himself on offering a place where anyone can come and feel welcome.

No matter what’s going on outside or even around town, Conn says, “The barbershop is sacred grounds!”

As a small business owner, Conn faces the familiar challenge of standing out in a cluttered corporate environment, but he said more gentlemen are beginning to realize that getting a haircut doesn’t have to be something boring; it should be a way to embrace your distinct sense of style. If this continues to catch on, the growth of Royals Barber Shop can continue at a steady pace.

When asked about the future of his shop, Conn said that he expects his business to remain the best barbershop in the area and he is excited to allow students and barbers alike to come and learn the way of the true master barber.

Royals Barber Shop

2824 E. Fourth Plain Blvd. Vancouver

www.facebook.com/royalsbarbershop

Founded 2013

