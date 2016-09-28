YWCA centennial gala raises $431,535

Approximately 500 attendees helped the YWCA Clark County raise $431,535 during its Centennial Year gala, held earlier this month at The Hilton Vancouver Washington.

The funds will go to five YWCA programs dedicated to supporting victims of violence, oppression and poverty.

A pledge of $50,000 from the Ray Hickey Foundation provided a match for an additional $53,000 raised during the raise your paddle portion of the evening. A special message from Foundation Trustee, Linda Rae Hickey, stated:

“In honor of the dedicated staff and volunteers of YWCA, and the courage of the clients they serve, the Ray Hickey Foundation is proud to offer a $50,000 match to tonight’s paddle raise. YWCA has a 100 year legacy of providing hope and opportunity to our community’s most vulnerable women, children, and families, and our collective support tonight ensures that this legacy continues.”

Connie and Lee Kearney as well as Janice and Steve Oliva each pledged significant gifts to commemorate YWCA Clark County’s 100 years of empowering women and eliminating racism.

Erik Runyan Jewelers raised funds with the raffle of a one-of-a-kind necklace featuring a 100 point, transitional cut diamond fashioned 100 years ago to commemorate the centennials of both YWCA Clark County and Runyan Jewelers (2017).

“We thank YWCA Clark County for improving the lives of women, children and families in our community,” said Erik and Leslie Runyan.

Beaches Restaurants donated a refurbished dune buggy, which raised $21,000. The Beaches Foundation donated an additional $10,000 to the YWCA.

