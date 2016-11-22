WSDOT seeks input on draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking public review and comment on the annual statewide project list included in the draft 2017-2020 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The project list includes more than 1,300 statewide transportation improvement projects using $2.9 billion in federal funds. Also included are approximately 125 projects using $1.5 billion of Connecting Washington funds. Projects range from pavement preservation and roadway widening to bridge replacement/repair and transit facilities.

View the draft STIP here

The STIP was developed by WSDOT in coordination with statewide metropolitan and rural transportation planning organizations.

Written comments can be sent to: Nancy Huntley, WSDOT, PO Box 47390, Olympia, WA 98504-7390, email: Huntlen@wsdot.wa.gov, or by fax at 360.705.6822.

Comments must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 16.

