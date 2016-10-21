WSDOT seeks input on Community Engagement Plan

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking comments on its updated plan to guide agency engagement with partners, stakeholders, tribes, communities and the public.

The WSDOT Community Engagement Plan guides agency outreach from the earliest stages of project planning through service delivery, maintenance and operations. The plan is designed to help increase consent on decisions, improve understanding and improve public access to information and decision making.

“At WSDOT, inclusive engagement means reaching out to all community members, so that they can choose to have a voice in the process and know their ideas were heard and considered,” said Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar.

Comments on the plan can be submitted by email to wsdotcep@wsdot.wa.gov or mailed to P.O. Box 47370, Olympia, WA 98504, and will be accepted until Nov. 30. Comments will be incorporated into the final version of the plan, due out in December.

