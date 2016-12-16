Workforce SW WA seeks proposals

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW), formerly the Southwest Washington Workforce Development Council, is seeking proposals for the delivery of services to out-of-school youth ages 16-24 in Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I.

WSW is looking to identify and fund organizations that will design innovative programming and comprehensive services that ensure Southwest Washington youth are prepared for post-secondary success and to serve as a skilled and qualified pipeline to fill local area workforce demands.

Bidders must specify the counties to be served. Respondents are encouraged to submit consortium proposals that leverage resources and build coalitions that result in an innovative, responsive and cohesive youth system.

Proposals will be accepted from any combination of private for-profit agency, state or local unit of government, private nonprofit organization, business service organization or educational agency that can demonstrate the administrative capability to successfully

provide the services identified in this RFP. Proposals are due by 5 p.m. on January 20, 2017. To view the Request for Proposal, visit www.workforcesw.org and click the RFP button in the bottom right corner of the home page.

